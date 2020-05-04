Indulge Salon and Tanning offers virtual appointments

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Another small locally-owned business closed by Governor Walz’s executive order is Indulge Salon and Tanning in North Mankato.
Its owner Tiffany Ward says it’s been difficult because her industry relies on personal contact but she thinks she has found a way to stay connected to her clients. With virtual appointments over Facetime or Zoom, Ward says virtual services will range from bang trims to hair styling.
“We will show them like literally, here is what you do, and here is how you do it. It’s better than just some tutorial on YouTube because it’s personalized just for them,” says Ward.
Ward says this is a way to reach out personally, without touching, and it’s a way to try to keep her business afloat during this time. Products will also be for sale online soon.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.