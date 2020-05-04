International students stuck in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic

By Ryan Sjoberg | May 4, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT - Updated May 4 at 7:14 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — With many countries around the world restricting travel and issuing stimulus checks, stuck in the middle are international students here attending American universities and colleges.

Remember Me Too is a group that has been formed at Minnesota State University, Mankato, who says international students have been forgotten during the pandemic.

Because they cannot simply work in the U.S., the group has asked the university and government to reduce tuition expenses next semester for international students, provide better on-campus health services that include COVID-19 testing, if possible, and offer employment opportunities.

When looking for resources, many international students say they quickly realize none apply to them.

“International students cannot just simply go outside and work,” Dolly Baruah, the group’s founder, said. “We are dependent on the university and government for those resources. Also, many of us can’t go back to our home country because of the pandemic. We can’t ask for help from our families as they are going through the same difficulties.”

Remember Me Too has already assisted members with groceries and on-campus employment opportunities.

