JBS Pork Processing Plant reopening Wednesday

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Worthington’s JBS Pork Processing Plant plans to reopen this week.
More than 350 workers at the plant have tested positive for COVID-19.
The plant will reopen Wednesday to comply with President Trump’s executive order mandating meat processing plants to stay open during the pandemic.
JBS officials say the plant will have new safety precautions, including limiting contact between employees and more disinfecting throughout the building.
Another pork processing plant, Smithfield Foods in South Dakota, also taking steps toward reopening, with two of its departments opening up today.
