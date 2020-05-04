JR’s Barn offers drive-in weddings

WALDORF, Minn. (KEYC) - One local wedding venue is getting creative to make sure couples still have a wedding they won’t forget, despite the pandemic.
JR’s Barn in Waldorf is now offering drive-in weddings. The drive-in wedding allows up to 100 cars to the venue to view the couple saying their vows on a semi-trailer stage, they’re also able to hear the ceremony easier through an FM transmitter.
“We want to choose joy and that’s an action, that’s one thing we can control is our reaction and with that, we want to help couples choose joy in this situation by allowing them to still celebrate their wedding and a drive-in wedding is incredible because we have a huge parking lot and we’ve been blessed with a semi-trailer with fold-down sides,” says Renae Groskreutz and Amanda Graham from JR’s Barn.
JR’s Barn is also working on lining up drive-in style graduation ceremonies and other celebrations.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.