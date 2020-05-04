Mankato teachers honored as Teacher Appreciation Week begins

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Teacher appreciation week begins Monday, and to honor those who play a critical role in the development of our children, Mankato Area Public Schools principals each placed a ribbon representing the colors of schools across the district on a tree.
Those ribbons represent not just the colors of Mankato’s schools across the district, but the dedication teachers have to the education of the country’s future minds.
Throughout this week, the community honors those teachers who’s role is perhaps even more essential during these trying times.
“When you think, in the middle of March, they were given eight days to change how we do teaching and learning. How many times do people get eight days to totally flip their practice around, and they didn’t miss a beat. They kept positive, they kept students focused and it was just this can-do attitude,” says Mankato West High School principal Sherri Blasing.
Thanks don't only go towards teachers, but also all of the faculty and staff who also have a role in the education of this nation's youth.
“I think it goes without saying that this is tremendously difficult for everybody involved and our teachers have just continued to roll up their sleeves, get after it, connect with our kids and families and do they very best job they can under these very difficult times,” says Superintendent Paul Peterson.
“I remind my teachers all the time, and I think all teachers should remember, never underestimate the amount of importance they have in the lives kids and because they are working in the lives of kids and have chosen this as a calling, they have a huge impact on the future,” says Prairie Winds Middle School principal Monde Schwartz.
“And so, we know that the work they’ve been doing, whether it’s through distance learning or in traditional settings, is unbelievably important in the learning and also the lives of all kids. We are tremendously appreciative of all their work,” says Peterson.
Prior to COVID-19, teachers played a substantial role in the lives of students, which still rings true today.
“I think our teachers are, more than anybody, helping our kids stay connected to a little bit of stability and to each other. Our teachers are critical now more than ever,” says Schwartz.
Teacher Appreciation weekends Friday, so make sure to thank a teacher for their hard work - from a distance of course.
