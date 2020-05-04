Mankato’s CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour prepares for new artwork

“In these difficult times, the CityArt committee wants to ensure that our City Center continues to be a beautiful and vibrant place for community members to enjoy. This year’s sculpture installation will help achieve that. We are very grateful to the many talented artists who are providing their wonderful art this year and know the public will enjoy the creative, interesting, and variety of pieces on the 2020 tour,” CityArt Committee Chairperson Tami Paulsen said.