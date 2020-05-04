Mankato’s CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour prepares for new artwork

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Twenty four new sculptures will soon be installed across Mankato’s CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour.
A group of volunteers will remove the current sculptures and prepares the bases for the new pieces of art on May 16.
The new sculptures are scheduled to be installed in Mankato’s City Center and North Mankato on June 13.
“In these difficult times, the CityArt committee wants to ensure that our City Center continues to be a beautiful and vibrant place for community members to enjoy. This year’s sculpture installation will help achieve that. We are very grateful to the many talented artists who are providing their wonderful art this year and know the public will enjoy the creative, interesting, and variety of pieces on the 2020 tour,” CityArt Committee Chairperson Tami Paulsen said.
