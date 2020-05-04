Minnesota Department of Agriculture grants available for livestock processors

By Jake Rinehart | May 4, 2020 at 10:10 PM CDT - Updated May 4 at 10:12 PM

(KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture announced late last week that it is accepting grant applications for livestock processors.

The agency says that the grants come at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the market supply chain for animals and animal products, causing serious bottlenecks and an urgent need for additional processing.

The grants are for 1:1 matching grants of up to $5,000 for qualified meat, poultry, egg or milk processors.

The funds from the grant must be used to either increase storage capacity or processing capability for licensed custom exempt, Equal-to-Minnesota, or USDA inspected facility.

Grant applications will be accepted until June 15, or when allocated funds have been depleted.

Visit the Minnesota Department of Agriculture website for additional information and to apply.

AGRI Rapid Response Mini-Grant for Livestock Processing

The AGRI Rapid Response Mini-Grant for Livestock Processing helps processors and certain producers respond to market issues causes by COVID-19. The program aims to increase slaughter, processing, and storage capacity for livestock products until existing markets return or new markets are developed.

