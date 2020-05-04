Minnesota surpasses 7,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19; over 4,000 people have recovered

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 571 new confirmed positive cases of COVId-19, raising the total to 7,234.
Just over 1,000 health care workers have been infected by the virus statewide.
MDH also reports 1,197 people with confirmed cases are no longer isolated, raising the total to 4,212.
There have been 9 additional deaths, the lowest number of reported deaths since April 20. The total is now 428 statewide.
The total of deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities is 345.
396 people are currently hospitalized, 166 are in ICU.
1,271 people total required hospitalization.
72,700 tests have been completed.
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
With more businesses hoping to reopen soon, Governor Tim Walz will speak at 2:00 p.m. Monday on how customer facing businesses can submit plans for reopening.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 534 new cases, putting the total now at more than 9,703 statewide. Over 3,486 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 4 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total number to 188.
More than 57,161 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
