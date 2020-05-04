New Ulm teachers show appreciation for students

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - It may be Teacher Appreciation Week, but faculty and staff at Jefferson Elementary in New Ulm came together Monday to show students just how much they appreciate them.
Monday is the first time some of those students have seen their teachers since March, and the parade of vehicles stretched off of school grounds into the street as they were eager to meet them.
“We’re an elementary school and we really miss our kids,” said principal Julie Hall. “This week is actually Teacher Appreciation Week, so along with appreciating our teachers and all of our staff, who are doing an amazing job, our parents and our students are really the partners in everything that we’re doing right now. We just wanted to show them how much we miss them and how much we appreciate them because school just isn’t the same without them.”
Staff at Jefferson Elementary say tonight’s parade isn’t the last of the school year, and they plan to hold a few more before summer break.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.