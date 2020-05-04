Springfield Police investigate suspicious vehicle

SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - Springfield Police have resolved a suspicious vehicle situation in the city.
On Saturday, police asked for the public’s help in identifying a man between the ages of 50 and 60 who attempted to lure children to his vehicle near Anytime Fitness and the park. The vehicle was described as a Red Chevy Traverse.
Later that evening, the police issued a statement saying the situation was resolved.
Springfield Police thank the public for numerous tips regarding the vehicle. They ask the public to continue to help protect youth by reporting any suspicious activity in the future to Springfield PD at 507-723-3514.
