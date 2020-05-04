USDA to make $100 million available for biofuels infrastructure

WASHINGTON (KEYC) — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced Monday the U.S. Department of Agriculture intends to make up to $100 million available in competitive grants for activities that are designed to expand the availability and sale of renewable fuels.
“America’s energy independence is critical to our economic security, and President [Donald] Trump fully recognizes the importance of our ethanol and biofuels industries and the positive impacts they deliver to consumers and farmers with an affordable, abundant, and clean burning fuel,” Perdue said. “American ethanol and biofuel producers have been affected by decreased energy demands due to the coronavirus, and these grants to expand their availability will help increase their use during our economic resurgence.”
The Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program funds will be made directly available to assist transportation fueling and biodiesel distribution facilities with converting to higher ethanol and biodiesel blends by using a cost-sharing strategy and/or offering sales incentives for the installation of fuel pumps, related equipment and infrastructure.
Visit the USDA’s website for additional information and to apply for HBIIP funding.
