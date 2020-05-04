Walz, Flanagan appoint area residents to state committees

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced late last week that they have appointed two area community members to state committees.
Mankato resident Linda Giersdorf was appointed to the Minnesota Board on Aging. She will be replacing Cathleen Faruque.
She is expected to begin her role with the board on Wednesday, May 6. Giersdorf’s term on the Minnesota Board on Aging is set to expire on January 1, 2024.
Elko New Market resident Joshua Berg was appointed to the State Rehabilitation Council and will serve as the Governor’s Workforce Development Council Representative. Berg replaces Steven Ditschler.
His term with the council is also scheduled to begin Wednesday, May 6, with his term set to expire on January 2, 2023.
