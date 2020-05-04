Walz’ signs executive order barring COVID-19 funds from being intercepted by creditors, debt collectors

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz signed Executive Order 20-50 Monday, which exempts federal, tribal, state and local COVID-19 relief funds from being automatically intercepted by creditors and debt collectors.
A statement from Walz’ office says that the latest executive order will allow Minnesotans to use COVID-19 assistance for their immediate needs.
“COVID-19 presents an unprecedented challenge for our state. This Order will help alleviate the financial burden Minnesotans are facing, allowing them to pay rent and put food on the table,” said Walz. “This action will help ensure the COVID-19 support that local, state, tribal, and federal governments provide will go where it is needed most and directly improve Minnesotans’ lives.”
“This public health crisis falls hardest on Minnesotans who were already in crisis,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said. “This executive order ensures that relief funding goes toward helping folks take care of themselves and their families first during this unprecedented time so that we can all stay safe and make it through together.”
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development reports that it has received approximately 605,702 unemployment insurance applications in the state since March 16.
Executive Order 20-50 will go into effect once it is approved by the Minnesota Executive Council.
