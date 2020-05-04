Williamson stays ready for 2020 season

“I started throwing a curveball, I throw a slider too. I was mostly slider in college, and then just one day a couple of weeks into pro ball, the pitching coach was like you have a high arm slot, you should throw a curveball off that, you can throw a devastating curveball. I was like, yeah I’ve tried it before, but it’s loopy and not that good. We threw five of them, and we did a couple of drills, and something clicked. It caught and worked out in my mind. Everything went well, and I started throwing a good curveball. That’s kind of been my go-to now,” said Williamson.