Agriculture-only application period for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Monday the USDA announced a special agriculture-only application period for the Small Business Association Economic Injury Disaster Loan.
SBA resumed processing EIDL applications after it stopped accepting them on April 15 and is now accepting these loan and advance applications to provide relief for ag businesses.
Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Currently, only ag business applications are being accepted.
Eligible businesses include those producing food and fiber, ranching, and livestock production.
The EIDL program could be an option for farm businesses that didn’t qualify for the PPP program.
A direct link to the application can be found here.
