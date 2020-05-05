City of Lakefield votes to oppose governor’s stay-at-home order

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Taking a stand against the governor’s orders. The Lakefield City Council passes a resolution Tuesday night to do what it refers to as “protection of the constitutional rights of the citizens of Lakefield to life, liberty, or property without due process of law.”
“Last night the city of Lakefield passed a resolution that essentially supports our residents and our local businesses’ right to be open,” says Mayor Brian Rossow
The city of Lakefield voted to oppose the governor’s stay-at-home order and temporary closure of bars, restaurants, and other public places.
The resolution passed by a vote of 3-2 and allows businesses to reopen if they choose and if they follow health and safety guidelines issued by the Department of Health and the CDC in order to protect those that are vulnerable.
“Health and safety are still paramount, but we also believe the constitution is important and that businesses should have the option,” says Rossow.
Rossow says under the city’s resolution, businesses could still be found in violation of the governor’s order, but the council voted to not stand in the way if they choose to open and local law enforcement will not be enforcing the governor’s order.
