COVID-19 testing ramps up in Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s getting easier for Minnesotans with symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested.
Health providers are delivering on the goal to test at least 5,000 people a day.
Less than two weeks ago, Governor Tim Walz announced the Minnesota Moonshot, seizing on the state’s medical might to help open the doors to anyone seeking diagnostic testing.
At first, critical shortages limited testing to just medical, EMS, and conjugate care personnel. Since then, 36 million dollars of state funding is helping doctors test every symptomatic person.
HealthPartners alone can process two-thousand tests each day, across 8 clinic sites. Allina says it is also getting close to that number as well.
