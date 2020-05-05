DWI arrests steadily increase across Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When Governor Tim Walz first issued the stay at home order in March, state officials say there was an initial drop in DWI arrests, but since then numbers have steadily increased.
On the weekend of March 20, before the stay at home order, the state had 126 DWI arrests. That number dropped to 94 the next weekend when the order was in place.
Fast forward to the first weekend in May, officials made 164 arrests.
Before the stay at home order, the state had an average of 265 DWI arrests each weekend.
