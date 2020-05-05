Elective surgeries, dental visits to resume next week

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz signed Executive Order 20-51 on Tuesday, providing a roadmap for safely restarting elective surgeries. Starting next week, doctors, dentists, and veterinarians who create a plan to keep patients and healthcare professionals safe may begin offering these procedures, which can treat chronic conditions, prevent and cure disease, and relieve chronic pain/
Executive Order 20-51 will allow hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics – whether veterinary, medical, or dental – to resume many currently-delayed procedures once facilities have developed criteria for determining which procedures should proceed during the COVID-19 pandemic and provided a plan to maintain a safe environment for facility staff, patients, and visitors.
“Minnesota has made significant progress in building up critical resources to combat COVID-19,” said Governor Walz. “We’re proud that this progress will allow our medical professionals to safely resume certain procedures to keep Minnesotans healthy and improve their quality of life.”
Executive Orders 20-09 and 20-17 delayed non-essential and elective surgeries, consistent with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, allowing health care facilities to preserve resources and reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Since these Executive Orders were issued, Minnesota has made and continues to make significant headway in securing additional personal protective equipment and improving testing and hospital surge capacity.
Although postponement of non-essential or elective procedures has proven to be an effective means of preserving essential healthcare resources for the COVID-19 response, Minnesota Department of Health guidance recognizes that extended delays in the provision of certain care may pose substantial risks to patients. Non-essential or elective procedures are often clinically necessary to treat chronic pain and conditions, or to prevent, cure, or slow the progression of diseases.
This Executive Order is effective immediately upon approval by the Minnesota Executive Council.
