Estherville man dies from injuries after two-car collision

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says a 46-year-old Estherville man has now died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend.
It happened around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night.
Authorities say Luis Lopez-Carabello was traveling northbound on 310th Avenue in a van pulling a trailer and crossed the center line, colliding head-on with a southbound vehicle. Lopez Carabello became trapped and had to be extricated from the van he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and was pronounced dead yesterday.
The driver of the other vehicle, 30-year-old Shane Gailey of Fort Dodge, was not injured.
The accident remains under investigation and additional charges are expected.
