Estherville police seek public’s help regarding vehicle shooting

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KEYC) — The Estherville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in obtaining information relating to the shooting of a vehicle.
The incident occurred at approximately 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, when Estherville officers responded to the area of the 1300 block of North 12th and North 14th Streets due to a call from neighbors about hearing gunshots.
Officers searched the area, but were unable to find any suspicious activity.
At approximately 5:45 a.m. on Monday, May 4, the owners of a vehicle parked in the driveway at 1303 North 9th Street discovered damage to their 2017 Dodge Challenger.
The vehicle had been hit with apparent shotgun birdshot and slugs in the rear, just above the bumper.
Authorities say the vehicle received a considerable amount of damage.
Investigating officer say they made contact with a male suspect in the case, but no charges have been filed at this time. They also report that nobody was injured.
Officers are asking that anyone who may have been near the 1300 block of North 9th Street at approximately 10 p.m. on Sunday to contact the Estherville Police Department by calling (712) 362-3515 or by sending the department a message on Facebook.
In addition, officers are asking that anyone who lives in the area and has a home security system with video capabilities to also contact the Estherville Police Department so officers can review footage around the time of the incident.
