Faribault woman chosen to represent Minnesota as advocacy leader for military home caregivers

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) — Jenn Paulson knows first-hand the struggles and dedication it takes to care for a veteran at home.
“My husband is a pre and post 9/11 veteran, he was injured when he went to Iraq in 2009 and 2010," said Paulson.
During his service, Jenn’s husband, Keith Paulson, sustained a complex shoulder injury, hearing loss, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and severe anxiety.
While caring for him, Jenn volunteered as a Family Readiness Group Leader for her husband’s National Guard unit, helping provide resources to unit soldiers and their families. For her work she received a Presidential Service Award in 2011, all while taking care of her own children and grandchildren.
Her passion and involvement eventually leading her to the Elizabeth Dole Foundation.
“The Foundation got started back in 2011 when Senator Elizabeth Dole found herself caring for her husband Senator Bob Doyle for his military injuries,” Dole Caregiver Fellows Manager Liz Rotenberry said.
Today, the foundation provides resources for the nation’s 5.5 million military caregivers. Each year, choosing 30 Dole Caregiver Fellows from across the nation to serve as leaders and community organizers.
A role Jen Paulson was chosen for, representing Minnesota.
“Looking back at her years of accomplishments, years of work we are just so proud to have somebody on our team that shows that motivation," said Rotenberry.
“So many caregivers, their veterans, some are debilitating and some have learned amazingly to cope. But some have multiple amputations or ALS (for example) some have help that come in the home but so many don’t... Elizabeth Dole is shining light on that saying we need to shine light on these hidden heroes," said Paulson.
Paulson’s goal is to continue advocacy for hidden heroes and eventually open a retreat center for caregivers providing connection and empowerment opportunities.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.