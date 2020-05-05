Hy-Vee to limit meat purchases

(KEYC) - Grocery chain Hy-Vee announcing effective Wednesday, May 6, it will limit meat purchases at all of its locations.
The chain says they will limit customers to four packages of meat. They say that is a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork or chicken.
Hy-Vee says they are implementing the policy due to worker shortages in meat plants as well as an increase in demand.
Hy-vee operates 256 stores across 8 midwestern states, including Minnesota and Iowa.
Hy-Vee Statement:
We continue to work with industry leaders so we are prepared for any possible fluctuations in product and can best serve our customers. At Hy-Vee, we have product available at our stores but due to worker shortages at plants as well as an increase in meat sales, customers may not find the specific items they are looking for. Because of this, we are going to put a limit on customer purchases in the meat department. Effective Wednesday, May 6, each customer will be limited to four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork and chicken when they checkout at all Hy-Vee locations.
