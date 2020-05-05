Kasota man charged with robbery after allegedly attacking another man with knife

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities charge a Kasota man with multiple counts of robbery after allegedly attacking another man with a knife.
A criminal complaint filed in Blue Earth County says 21-year-old Albert Quiram was walking on the property of a rural Blue Earth County man when the property owner approached him around midnight Friday.
Authorities allege Quiram attacked the man with a knife after he refused to give him his cell phone. The man was able to fend off Quiram until authorities arrived.
Upon a search of Quiram’s residence, authorities say they found brass knuckles and documents showing Quiram “wanted to murder somebody.” He is charged with four felonies, including aggravated robbery, simple robbery, and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Quiram is due in court on May 14.
