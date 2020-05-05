Lakefield reopens its small businesses, defies executive order

LAKEFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) — The city of Lakefield is pushing back against Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order, and on Monday the city council voted 3-2 to allow small businesses to open up.
With a population of just over 1,600 people, the city of Lakefield is seemingly back in business which has sent mixed feelings throughout the community.
One portion of the town that’s experiencing hardship because of the pandemic is its vital small businesses.
Lakefield's mayor, Brian Rossow, who voted in favor of passing the resolution, says it's time for Minnesota legislature to act to give communities the power to decide whether or not they can reopen.
“It’s time to allow communities to open up. It’s time to give that control back to the legislature to make laws using representatives that understand our communities and understand what we’re struggling with," said Rossow.
However, the decision to reopen businesses wasn't supported by every seat on the council.
Those who oppose the decision say the risk of an outbreak - like in nearby Worthington in Nobles County that has over 1,000 confirmed cases - is too great.
“I want our community to feel safe and by opening it up I think we’re going to cause more hardship than maybe another additional couple of weeks. Because our region right now has an influx of confirmed COVID cases I just don’t think now is the time open up,” said city councilor Andrea Monson.
Monday's decision also comes with a legal conundrum.
“I don’t think we can legally instruct our police department to not follow the executive order. That’s why I voted ‘no’ because I don’t think this resolution backs our businesses if they open up. That resolution has no legal bearing and they’re going to get fined,” said city councilor Nathan “Norm” Hall.
The mayor says that counties should have the ultimate decision to reopen, and that Walz's 'One Minnesota' approach is detrimental for smaller communities, and that decisions regarding the pandemic should be made on a case-by-case basis.
“What’s good for the metro is not good for rural Minnesota. What’s good for rural Minnesota is not good for the metro. Our neighbor in Worthington, if I were the mayor in that community, I would approach this completely differently. They have a different situation than what our situation is,” said Rossow.
While he thinks the city should obey Walz’s executive order, Hall says the governor should consider additional methods to allow small businesses to operate in the near future.
“For me, I hope the best outcome is no business opens up so they don’t get fined. But a small business doesn’t even have the opportunity to see if they can abide by the CDC guidelines. I think they can be very innovative and open their business and be safe and everybody in there could be safe," said Hall.
The mayor says that residents should still consider safe social-distancing practices, but business needs to continue as usual.
“We don’t want people to say ‘hooray, everything’s open,’ and go back to normal life because we can’t. We need to make sure that people are protecting themselves and doing what they can to protect their friends and neighbors. But closing small businesses is just providing a false sense of security. It’s not protecting anybody,” said Rossow.
Some businesses in the community have decided to remain closed in light of the pandemic and will most likely keep their doors closed until the executive order is lifted.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.