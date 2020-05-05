Living Earth Center Community Garden grows with the changes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday is opening day for the Living Earth Center Community Garden, but growers will notice a few changes this year as they plant their seeds.
The organization provides plots for over 100 community gardeners.
It has also increased the number of partner plots, to help organizations in need, like the ECHO Food Shelf, Theresa House, and Welcome Inn homeless shelters.
And with COVID-19, they’ve had to make a number of other adjustments, including reducing the number of shared tools, installing sanitizing stations, and requiring all gardeners to wear a mask at all times.
“I’m just really glad that we’re really able to provide a resource for the community, and especially now I think that people are not only looking to grow food. I know that seeds have sold out and a lot of other garden vegetables have sold out because people are starting to recognize the value of growing their own food,”
The community garden has adjusted its hours, giving at-risk and elderly gardeners the chance to be on site from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. Hours for the rest of the residents are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
To register for a plot space, visit www.livingearthcentermn.org.
