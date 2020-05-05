Mankato Area Public Schools surpasses 100,000 meals given out during pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Area Public Schools is pumping out nearly 5,500 meals per day to those that take advantage of it.
On day one, just 496 meals were given out.
Since then, it has grown over 1,000%, surpassing 5,500 meals daily.
Director of Food Services Nancy Stueber commends her staff for being adaptable and innovative adopting an assembly line-like procedure to pack meals efficiently.
"Some process we have done to streamline our bagging of meals is we have created stations where one person will put one item in and we just pass the bags along the line," said Stueber. "That way we can continue to keep our social distancing but also be more efficient in making sure we are getting items packed up."
The district has eight different locations to pick up meals from, located in Mankato, Eagle Lake and Madison Lake.
