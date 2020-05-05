MDH: 617 additional cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota; more than 4,100 have recovered

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 617 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number to 7,851. There have been 27 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 455. More than 4100 people are no longer isolated.
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 368.
As of 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 5, there are 434 people hospitalized, 182 in ICU.
1,350 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The average age of those being hospitalized is 62, and the average age of those dying is 83.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 88,009.
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 10,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Over 3,500 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 19 additional deaths, the highest sing-day increase in the state. The total of deaths tied to COVID-19 is now over 200.
More than 60,500 people have been tested for COVID-19.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.