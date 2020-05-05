Minnesota sees nearly $4 billion shift from surplus to deficit

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s budget and economic outlook has significantly worsened since the coronavirus pandemic.
The Minnesota Management and Budget Office says there is now a deficit of $2.426 billion projected for the current biennium, which is almost a $4 billion change compared to the February forecast.
MMB says revenues are expected to be $3.611 billion lower and spending, including appropriations enacted since February, is expected to be $391 million higher.
The $2.359 billion budget reserve remains available to mitigate the budgetary impact of the crisis.
MMB says given the uncertainty about the path of pandemic, the economic outlook will remain volatile for some time.
We will hear more about the budget forecast and deficit from the Governor at a media briefing this afternoon.
