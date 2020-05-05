MNRAAA receives $100,000 grant, working to distribute funds locally

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, Inc. announced Friday, May 1, it has received a $100,000 grant from the Minnesota Council on Foundations.
The funds will be used to assist local organizations that are serving older adults during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are excited to focus this grant in our communities to assist our families, friends and neighbors, with nutrition-related services, stipends for volunteers, culturally specific staff costs and loaner technology and technology or other related services,” MNRAAA Executive Director Jason W. Swanson said.
MNRAAA is currently accepting inquires about grants requests on its website or by contacting MNRAA Finance Director Joyce Prahm by calling (507) 387-1256 ext. 108 or by sending an email to jprahm@mnraaa.org.
Visit the Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging website for additional information.
