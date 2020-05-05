Property tax penalties waived until July 15 for qualifying taxpayers in Blue Earth, Nicollet Counties

(KEYC) — The Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners and Nicollet County Board of Commissioners recently approved a Health Pandemic Abatement policy that waives late property tax payment penalties for qualifying county taxpayers in their respective county.
The late payment penalty was originally scheduled to go into effect May 15, but it will now be moved to July 15 in Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties.
Both governments say that this decision was made in order to help taxpayers who may be affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Specific details regarding each county have been outlined below.
Although the late property tax payment penalties were extended, Blue Earth County urges all individuals and property owners who are not experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic to pay their property taxes in a timely manner.
While most property taxpayers in Blue Earth County that are experiencing a financial hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic will qualify, the Health Pandemic Abatement excludes any properties with taxes that are escrowed.
To qualify, taxpayers will need to submit an online application.
If an online application isn’t an option, taxpayers can call (507) 304-4251 to request an application be sent to them via email or to apply over the phone.
All applications must be received by no later than May 15 to be deemed eligible for the Health Pandemic Abatement.
First half tax payments are due May 15, unless a taxpayer completes the application for the Health Pandemic Abatement and qualifies for the delayed due date of July 15.
Residents can pay their taxes in the traditional formats; by mail, online via the Blue Earth County website, automated payments, dropbox locations and bank locations.
Properties that qualify for the waived tax penalty in Nicollet County include non-escrowed commercial property with a business that was required to close under a Minnesota Executive Order that was issued between March 16 and May 15.
Utilities and taxpayers with over $100,000 of property taxes due payable in 2020 are not eligible for the penalty abatement.
Taxpayers who qualify for the abatement can simply pay by the new deadline, with standard penalties applying payments made after July 15.
“The forced closure of businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented," Nicollet County Administrator Ryan Krosch said. “These businesses are experiencing an extraordinary financial hardship. We want to assist these businesses by extending the deadline to pay their property taxes penalty-free.”
Taxpayers who are eligible to receive the penalty abatement must also submit an application prescribed by Nicollet County.
Similar to Blue Earth County’s process, qualifying taxpayers in Nicollet County can complete the application online or by calling (507) 934-7806 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays to request the application be sent to them via email or over the phone.
All applications must be received no later than May 15, unless it is being sent via postal service to Nicollet County Public Services, in which it must be postmarked by May 15.
First half tax payments are due May 15, unless a taxpayer completes the application for the Health Pandemic Abatement and qualifies for the delayed due date of July 15.
Residents can pay their taxes in the traditional formats; by mail, online via the Nicollet County website and automated payments.
