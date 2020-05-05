Six deadly motorcycle crashes on Minnesota roads so far in 2020

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the mostly dry and warm spring we’ve had so far this year, there’s no doubt more motorcyclists are hitting the road, and state officials say safety should be the number one priority for riders and motorists passing by.
So far this year there have been six deadly motorcycle crashes, according to preliminary data from the Minnesota Motorcycle Safety Center. That’s four more than what the state saw at this time last year.
Officials say most of the fatal crashes were due to a motorcyclist taking a curve too fast.
