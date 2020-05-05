Suspect in custody following weapons complaint

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Department of Public Safety reports that a suspect is in custody following a weapons complaint on Tuesday.
The department said that it responded to a weapons complaint near 1341 Pohl Road at approximately 9:42 a.m. The caller reported they were being chased by a male who had a gun in his waistband.
The caller was able to safely leave the area, and officers set up a perimeter.
Officers discovered a broken window leading into a main-floor apartment and found the suspect inside.
A black replica Beretta air-soft gun was recovered following a search of the area.
Twenty-one-year old Dayton Christopher Moore of Mankato was arrested, transported by ambulance to a local health care facility with minor injuries and then taken to the Blue Earth County Jail.
Requested charges against Moore include threats of violence and second-degree assault.
