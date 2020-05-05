Track the latest business reopenings with the KEYC Business Guide

(KEYC) — As more businesses start to open as the state relaxes restrictions, KEYC News Now has a place for you to track the latest.
The KEYC News Now Business Guide is a listing of restaurants, automotive services, medical services and more.
More than 80 businesses around the region have already registered for this free service for businesses and consumers.
You can find our business guide by clicking here, or by downloading the free KEYC News Now app for your iOS and Android devices.
