Bike To Anywhere Day encourages students and families to ride together

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Wednesday, May 6, is Bike To Anywhere Day!
It’s typically called Bike to School Day, but with distance learning in place for the remainder of the school year, Minnesota Safe Routes to School came up with the new title. The day encourages kids and families to choose their own adventure to celebrate biking.
“We’re still looking to provide the opportunity for students and families to get out and ride together we think that more than ever we need the mental and emotional health benefits of physical activity, kids especially in front of screens all day they need a brain break and they need to get their wiggles out,” Dave Cowan, Safe Routes to School Coordinator at MnDOT.
Minnesota Safe Routes to School has some of their own ideas on ways you can enjoy your ride. They’ve posted Bike Ride Bingo, a scavenger hunt, and a word search on their website.
