Bipartisan push for investigation into anticompetitive practices by meat packers in cattle industry

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s Attorney General, Keith Ellison, joined a group of 11 states’ Attorney Generals, including Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska, in a bipartisan push for an investigation into price-fixing and market manipulation by meat packers.
In a letter penned to United States Department of Justice Attorney General, William Barr, the group expressed concern over anticompetitive practices by meat packers in the cattle industry.
With 80% of the beef processing market controlled by four beef processors while meat packers receive record high profits and cattle ranchers see record low profits, it has several states calling foul play.
Concern was expressed in the letter that beef processors are positioned to coordinate their behavior and create a bottleneck in the industry, inflating prices and harming ranchers and consumers.
Also in the letter, those that signed it stated that as fellow antitrust enforcers they would be eager to work with Barr to examine the industry.
Early last month, U.S. Agriculture Secretary, Sonny Perdue, tweeted that the USDA Packers and Stockyards division will be extending their oversight to determine the cause of the wide gap between box and live beef prices, starting with the fire at the Tyson beef plant in Holcomb, Kansas last year.
