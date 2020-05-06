City of North Mankato schedules spring drop off

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — North Mankato's spring pick-up has turned into a spring drop-off as the city has made changes to the annual event.
The change is to protect residents and City staff by practicing social distancing.
Waiting lines will be set up on the north side of Webster Avenue where a gate attendant will monitor the number of entries into the site.
Attendants will then direct residents where to dump their waste items.
“We don’t want to be putting our staff in a position where they’re out touching surfaces that they are not around every day and possibly risking exposure,” City of North Mankato Public Works Director Nate Host said. “We realize it’s a bit of an inconvenience, but we are hoping they have some family or friends that can help them out and be able to make it down here to get rid of their items.”
The North Mankato Spring Drop Off will take place between May 27 and May 31 located at 610 Webster Avenue.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.