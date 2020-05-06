Corn and soybean planting ahead of average this spring

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the recent dry weather, it’s been an ideal spring planting season so far.
According to the weekly crop report, thirty-five percent of the soybean acreage has been planted statewide. That’s the most planted by this date since the USDA’s records began in 1963.
36 percent of the state’s corn was planted just during the last week about 76 percent of the state’s corn crop is in the ground right now. That puts farmers one month ahead of last year and two weeks ahead of the five-year average. 3 percent of the corn crop is already emerging.
