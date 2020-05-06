DNR urging anglers to fish close to home during fishing opener

WAYZATA, Minn. (KEYC) — With the Minnesota fishing opener this Saturday, the Department of Natural Resources is urging anglers to fish close to home to combat COVID-19 spread.
This year, state officials are asking everyone to fish as close to home as possible and only have members of the same household in the same boat and to not gather in groups.
But it’s not just social-distancing that could affect the season goes.
Bait shop owners say a lot of the items they sell come from China and won’t be readily available once they start selling out.
“Thank God I’ve got live bait," exclaimed Bob Sonestahl, owner of Wayzata Bait and Tackle. "I make a lot of my own tackle that’s used here in this area all the time. But it’s going to knock down your volume, percentages, everything is going to come down with it.”
The DNR reminds people that while lodges and motels are open, all campgrounds remain closed.
