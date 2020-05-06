Employees at JBS pork processing plant in Worthington return to work

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - After two weeks offline, the JBS pork processing facility in Worthington reopens Wednesday. This comes after hundreds of employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Jony Mamo, a long-time employee at the facility, spent two days there during the shutdown cleaning. He will return to work later this week.
“For me, it’s okay it’s good, but sick people they go? Then it’s no good again. The same problems happen again, you know? But if the negative people go they start working? it’s better they have safety to protect them,” says Mamo.
Other meat processing facilities hit hard by COVID-19 are slowly coming online as well, that includes the Smithfield Pork Processing plant in Sioux Falls. More than 800 employees there have been infected with COVID-19.
