ETS Performance set to open Mankato location in June

“Everything I thought I knew, [well it] turns out I didn’t. Then I started a journey on figuring out the best way to train my body. Five years into my professional playing career, I was fatigued with the way I was training," Carter said. “I run into Thielen and Ryan Englebert at ETS, and Thomas Vanek (a former NHL player who spent two seasons as Carter’s teammate on the Minnesota Wild) actually was the one that said to try this out. Before I got through my evaluation, I could see that there was a ton of deficiencies in my body and the way I’d been training.”