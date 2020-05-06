FEMA approves Minnesota’s request for individual assistance

WASHINGTON. (KEYC) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency approves Minnesota’s request for Individual Assistance it’s part of the state’s federal major disaster declaration related to COVID-19.
The approval allows Minnesota to utilize certain federal resources to provide emotional support, crisis counseling, and connections to community programs.
Services will be provided at no cost and will be available to anyone affected by COVID-19. State officials are working with FEMA to begin implementing the assistance.
