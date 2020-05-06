FEMA has provided Minnesota with millions of pieces of PPE

(KEYC) - It was on March 13th, President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency in the United States.
“Never before had we had all 50 states of our territories, the District of Columbia, and 571 tribal nations all in the same situation, at the same time,” FEMA Region 5 administrator James K. Joseph said.
Which, inevitably created a national and even global shortage of personal protective equipment.
“Minnesota, in my opinion, has done a great job at the Coronavirus response,” Joseph said.
Governor Tim Walz and Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Joe Kelley, have worked closely with counties and communities in Minnesota to source supplies and fulfill the need for frontline workers and other personnel.
But, if the need is above the state’s capability, they’ll collaborate with FEMA.
“I have a great comfort level every time I talk to Governor Walz or director Kelly. Our relationship didn’t just start with COVID-19, we’ve been working together for years. I’ve known director Kelly, who prior to this was general Kelly in his military capacity, I’ve known him for years and we exercise together, we train together, we plan together prior to any type of disaster whether it is a flood or tornado that might impact Minnesota or even a public health crisis. So, our relationship is already existing and a very strong one and it makes our cooperation and collaboration in this event seamless,” Joseph said.
According to FEMA, millions of pieces of PPE have been provided to Minnesota, including a quarter of a million N95 masks set to be brought in this week.
Right now, Joseph says one of the important focuses of the federal government is working to source and procure testing material, following President Trump’s blueprint for testing as part of the reopening strategy across the states.
“There are hundreds of thousands of testing swabs and transport media that will be provided throughout the month of May and the month of June, the first of shipment which are already out the door and if not already received in Minnesota, will be received this week,” Joseph said.
Joseph says as federal officials and state governments move forward at their own pace, it’s best for residents to follow the orders of their own state as well as follow federal guidelines.
