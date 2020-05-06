Give at Home MN Week: MRCI offers virtual volunteer opportunities

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - KEYC News Now is continuing coverage of “Give at Home MN” week, a week that encourages Minnesotans to give back to local non-profits and organizations around the state.
MRCI is one of many local businesses taking part and through doing so is offering ongoing virtual volunteer opportunities.
The non-profit, which serves and offers opportunities for individuals with disabilities, plans to start virtual programming to help their clients overcome social isolation.
Chief Business and Marketing Officer Tami Reuter said MRCI is looking for anyone who has a talent, skill or interest that they’d be willing to share virtually.
“From the volunteer’s standpoint, they get to do it from the comfort of their home, and we’ll arrange for a group of individuals that we typically serve face to face but now we’re helping to serve virtually as well as one of our staff," she said.
MRCI is also encouraging those who can to make donations.
Click here to sign up to volunteer.
To donate, search for MRCI on the “Give at Home MN” week website.
