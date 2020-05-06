Martin County commissioners reject request to reopen businesses and public spaces

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Commissioners in Martin County rejected a request from a citizen Tuesday who asked them to consider allowing businesses and public spaces to reopen.
Commissioners rejected the request after consulting the county attorney and found that the county lacks constitutional authority to make the decision under a peacetime emergency declaration.
“The whole thing is uncharted territory for us now,” said commissioner Elliot Belgard. “We understand that there are people and businesses that aren’t working now that are hurt profoundly by this. We would really like to do it but the main concern we have is the safety and health of our citizens in Martin County.”
Any decision to reopen businesses would have to be determined in a court of law according to county officials.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.