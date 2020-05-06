Mayo Clinic Health System to resume elective care, surgeries Monday

“Many of those safety measures include things like universal masking, which is the masking of both patients, staff, as well as visitors. We have increased testing capacity at Mayo Clinic [Health System],” Hebl said. “We have put into place robust screening protocols for patients and visitors before they are seen either in the outpatient world or within the surgical world. We’ve also enhanced our cleaning processes and procedures, so a multitude of safety measures that are put in place, that allow us to open our practice once again based upon the governor’s order.”