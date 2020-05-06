Mayo Clinic Health System to resume elective care, surgeries Monday

(KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz signed Executive Order 20-51 on Tuesday, May 5, which allows doctors, dentists and other health care providers to resume elective surgeries, visits and other care as early as Monday, May 11.
The executive order will allow surgical centers and clinics to resume many currently-delayed procedures.
Before resuming elective care operations, facilities must develop criteria for determining which procedures should proceed during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as provide a plan to maintain a safe environment for facility staff, patients and visitors.
Shortly after the governor’s announcement, Mayo Clinic Health System said they will resume all elective outpatient visits, procedures and surgeries beginning Monday, May 11, at all of its locations.
Dr. James Hebl, Mayo Clinic Health System regional vice president, says the health care provider will be implementing several new safety procedures that they anticipate will be used for the next year, as they continue to test and treat COVID-19 patients.
“Many of those safety measures include things like universal masking, which is the masking of both patients, staff, as well as visitors. We have increased testing capacity at Mayo Clinic [Health System],” Hebl said. “We have put into place robust screening protocols for patients and visitors before they are seen either in the outpatient world or within the surgical world. We’ve also enhanced our cleaning processes and procedures, so a multitude of safety measures that are put in place, that allow us to open our practice once again based upon the governor’s order.”
Hebl says anyone who has delayed elective care or has any questions should contact their primary care physician.
