MDH: 728 additional cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota; more than 4,500 have recovered

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 728 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number to 8,579. Of those cases, 1,146 are healthcare workers. More than 4500 patients are no longer isolated.
There have been 30 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 485. That is the largest sing-day increase in deaths. The number of deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities is 391.
As of 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 5, there are 443 people hospitalized, 180 in ICU.
1,405 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The average age of those being hospitalized is 62, and the average age of those dying is 83.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 93,232.
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 10,400 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Over 3,800 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 12 additional deaths reported, putting the death toll at 219.
More than 63,000 people have been tested for COVID-19.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
