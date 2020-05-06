National Nurses Day falls amidst the pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Tarin Nelson has been with St. Croix Hospice for just over a year, making her patients conformable for their final days or months.
Prior to coming to St. Croix Hospice, she worked as a nurse in emergency care.
"You are always about treat, treat, treat, treat," said Nelson. "There is always a point where the side effects are not worth it anymore. Everybody deserves just as much effort at the end of life as they do the rest of their life."
After leaving emergency care, Nelson knew exactly where she belonged.
Her late father had been diagnosed with cancer while she was still in nursing school.
After learning that the disease was terminal, the family decided to go with hospice care.
A little apprehensive at first, Nelson says it was the best decision her family could have ever made.
"He had a lot of headaches and nausea. Jen was his nurse, she was able to work with Dr. Brennan and they got rid of all of it," said Nelson. "We got to go to the lake, which was his favorite place in the world, and we got to go on the boat with the grandkids. It was 100% worth it."
In the midst of a pandemic, Nelson thinks there is no better time to rally around those working in the health care field.
“A lot of people are not allowed in to see their families in nursing homes and assisted livings. We are there to give that extra support to your loved ones and there to help out if you can care for them at home.”
