Sleepy Eye Public honors graduates

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) — The town of Sleepy Eye is rallying behind their 2020 grads with a surprise that was unveiled around noon on Tuesday.
Bummed that the seniors may miss out on events like graduation commencement, prom and their class trip, school officials wanted to show a little appreciation for the group.
On the corner of Highway 14 and Highway 4, you’ll now find a billboard with every single graduate included.
“The staff, they would prefer to be working face to face with these students everyday,” explained Sleepy Eye High School Principal Shane Laffen. “They’re missing it and I think the students are missing this too. Our hearts go out to them and their families. We are trying to do what we can to make this a significant time in their life.”
The graduation billboard was paid for by the Sleepy Eye Public School District.
