Teachers keep bonds by reading bedtime stories to students

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With distance learning, it’s a challenge for teachers to build a strong connection with their students but one group of local teachers has found the perfect way to strengthen that bond.
The teachers at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Public Schools have been reading virtual bedtime stories to students since right before distance learning began in mid-March. From a story read in Spanish by a high school Spanish teacher to the high school football coach reading a football-themed book, the staff says it’s been fun out of the box experience.
“It’s been really fun actually we’ve had a lot of comments from families and students and even people outside of our district who are adults and are like, when is the next bedtime story I want to hear it. It’s been really fun to get everybody involved, we have from Kindergarten and preschool teachers all the way to high school teachers that are participating,” says 4th-grade teacher Brenda Bohnsack.
So far, teachers have read around 60 bedtime stories to students, and they plan to continue it through the remainder of the school year.
You can find the stories on the WEM School District Facebook page around 6 p.m. each night.
